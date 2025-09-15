Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe Browns’ Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, extending their winless start and deepening concerns across the organization.

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes as Baltimore dominated the second half, pulling away from a Browns team that showed early defensive fight but crumbled when it mattered most.

Cleveland’s offense struggled throughout the afternoon against a Ravens defense that pressured consistently and forced critical mistakes.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo captured the team’s performance with a one-word assessment after the game.

“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes!” Rizzo said.

Those errors proved costly against an AFC North rival that capitalized on every Cleveland miscue.

Turnovers, penalties, and missed opportunities plagued the Browns throughout the contest, preventing them from building momentum against Baltimore’s balanced attack.

Myles Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks but couldn’t disrupt the Ravens’ offensive rhythm when it mattered most.

The Browns managed just 199 passing yards despite Joe Flacco’s veteran presence in the pocket.

He completed 25 of 45 attempts with one touchdown and one interception in his first start in Baltimore since 2018.

His steady approach and veteran poise couldn’t overcome an attack that failed to sustain drives consistently.

The inability to move the ball effectively left Cleveland’s defense exhausted as the Ravens took control in the second half.

Cedric Tillman and rookie Dylan Sampson provided brief highlights with touchdown catches, offering glimpses of potential in an otherwise disappointing performance.

However, inconsistency overshadowed any positive moments as Cleveland fell further behind in the division race.

The Browns now sit at 0-2 with growing questions about their competitiveness heading into Week 3 against Green Bay.

