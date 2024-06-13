Analyst Reveals Throwing Distance Deshaun Watson Achieved In Minicamp

After suffering a fractured glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder last year, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has focused the entire offseason on rehabbing as he prepares for the 2024 regular season.

Watson has limited his throwing reps throughout this offseason to every other day, reducing the stress on his shoulder as he recovers.

On the final day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, Watson showed off how well his shoulder and throwing arm are ahead of the Browns’ training camp next month.

Analyst Mary Kay Cabot noted Watson noted that Watson was “letting it rip” with multiple passes for 50 yards on Thursday, the deepest passes the media have witnessed the quarterback attempt this offseason.

#Browns Deshaun Watson letting it rip today. Hurled a 50-yarder that went off Elijah’s hand and then this to Jaelon Darden: pic.twitter.com/4FWM5CAsxY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 13, 2024

In the video, Cabot showed Watson hitting wide receiver Jaelon Darden deep down the field, and the athlete raced over 20 yards to the end zone.

Cabot noted in her post that the quarterback sailed a “50-yarder” that just missed wide receiver Elijah Moore earlier in the drill.

Watson has participated in every day of the Browns’ offseason practices despite not throwing on multiple occasions.

In offseason workouts where Watson did not throw, the quarterback took a “mental rep” where he simulated the passes while Cleveland’s other quarterbacks – Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson – made the throw.

Cleveland is looking to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year, something the Browns have not done since the organization’s rebirth in 1999.

Watson has played only 12 games over the past three seasons due to injuries and off-the-field issues.

