Myles Garrett Volunteers For New Assignment

In March, the NFL approved a new kickoff procedure, moving the defenders closer to the opponent’s end of the field to keep players from having high-speed collisions.

With the changing play, multiple players – including starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball – have been rumored to have roles in the new play this season throughout the league.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett threw his hat in the ring for the new kickoff procedure this season.

WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter an interview with Garrett as volunteered for special teams duty this season.

“When my name is called, I’ll be out there (for) whatever we need,” Garrett told Justice about playing on kickoffs this season.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on potentially being a part of the new-look kickoff return: "When my name is called, I'll be out there…Whatever we need. I'll return it. I'll go down there and smack something. It's wherever they place me.” pic.twitter.com/LlQdkm46t4 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 12, 2024

Garrett – the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year – would potentially be placed on the kickoff team in a defensive role.

Despite being a defensive player, Garrett said he would also be open to playing on the return team, too.

“I’ll return it (or) I’ll go down there and smack something,” Garrett said about his potential special teams role.

Garrett said he believes the new kickoff rule can be a game-changer, more so than the play has been over the past five years.

The defensive end also said he believes that each team could approach the new rule with a different strategy, making this an exciting part of the game once again for fans and players alike.

Fans will first see the new kickoff rule take effect in the preseason this year.

