Andrew Berry Gets Big Endorsement From An Unlikely Source

The Cleveland Browns have been subject to intense scrutiny for several seasons. Their on-field play has left a lot to be desired, and fans have been begging them to try something new in the hopes of finding different results.

They made an offseason coaching change from Kevin Stefanski to Todd Monken, which should help, and they’ve added several pieces on both sides of the ball via free agency and the draft. The team’s performances haven’t been what anyone had hoped for, but what they’re building could amount to something great.

GM Andrew Berry has received significant praise over the past few years, particularly due to his ability to draft the right players. The 2025 class was an instant win for the Browns, and while the 2026 class hasn’t played a snap yet, it’s already widely regarded as one of the best team drafts from this season.

One person who recently came out in support of Berry was Colin Cowherd, who has been notoriously critical of the Browns, but seems to believe that Berry is the right person for the job.

“I think Andrew Berry is one of the sharpest young execs in the league. And it’s not easy, Cleveland has an owner who has strong opinions, especially at quarterback,” Cowherd said.

As Cowherd mentioned, the Browns’ quarterback situation is still very up in the air, which can be challenging and frustrating, but Berry has made sound decisions to put their quarterback in the best possible situation. The future looks bright for the Browns if all of these young players keep playing at a high level, and Berry is a big reason for that.

It will be interesting to see if this bright future comes to fruition as soon as the 2026 season, or if it’ll be a few years yet until they realize their full potential. Losing Myles Garrett is a big blow in the short-term, but considering the haul they got for him, which includes Jared Verse, it might have been worth it in the end.

With a new head coach and a potential new quarterback on the horizon, there’s no telling what the next few years might look like for the Browns, but, at the very least, they have hope and excitement about their future.

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