Jared Verse’s Latest Video Shows Him More Motivated Than Ever

Trading your franchise player is never easy, but it’s a lot easier when you get somebody like Jared Verse in return. The 25-year-old pass rusher from the Los Angeles Rams is coming off a 7.5-sack season, and while he won’t be expected to replace Myles Garrett’s 23 sacks, he could certainly develop into a perennial double-digit sack threat for many years to come in Cleveland.

After some impressive OTA sessions, early impressions of Verse are strong as his teammates and the coaching staff have quickly grown to appreciate what he can bring to the defense.

Dov Kleiman shared a video of Verse’s recent workout, which should make Browns fans feel something. Kleiman noted that Verse has put on muscle this offseason and is in the best shape of his life.

“Scary: New Browns star DE Jared Verse has put on a serious amount of muscle this offseason and is in the best shape of his life. We have never seen him look this motivated. Cleveland will be a PROBLEM,” said Kleiman.

Scary: New Browns star DE Jared Verse has put on a serious amount of muscle this offseason and is in the best shape of his life. We have never seen him look this motivated. Cleveland will be a PROBLEM 😈 pic.twitter.com/J0de2l6nnw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2026

GM Andrew Berry refused to send Garrett to the Rams unless he got Verse in return, and it’s easy to see why. He should earn himself a hefty long-term pay bump if he can keep producing like he has over his first two years in the league and Cleveland may have its top pass rusher for the next decade.

Player-for-player deals rarely happen in the NFL, so Berry deserves plenty of credit for making it happen. If Garrett were shipped out for just draft picks, it could have fractured this locker room by sending a signal that the team was punting on 2026. Now, there is a younger dominant pass rusher who better fits the team’s timeline and by all accounts, is fitting in marvelously in the locker room.

Verse has a few more months to keep packing on the power, but as long as he keeps playing all 17 games each year, good things will happen for him. Browns fans are going to fall in love with this guy very quickly.

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