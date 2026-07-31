Andrew Berry Is Hoping To Sign Former Browns Defender

Cleveland’s search for depth along the defensive line may be leading the front office back to a familiar face. Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns this week, and according to Andrew Berry, there is genuine mutual interest in bringing the veteran pass rusher back for a second stint with the organization, even though several details still need to be sorted out before any agreement becomes official.

Berry addressed the visit, expressing real optimism about the possibility of reuniting with a player who spent two seasons in Cleveland earlier in his career.

“Really good visit. Things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add to the team, but it’s still in the balance. We’ve maintained a good relationship with JD since 2022. And I think the second thing is we had him for two years and there’s certainly a lot more positives than negatives despite how it ended. So, we do feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization, if it’s the right fit on both sides,” Berry said.

Clowney’s résumé speaks for itself even at this stage of his career. A three-time Pro Bowl selection who has consistently produced across stops in Houston, Seattle, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina, and Dallas, Clowney posted 8.5 sacks as recently as last season, proof that he remains a productive presence off the edge even into his 30s. That kind of veteran production would immediately bolster a Cleveland defensive line that Berry himself acknowledged still needs to build out its depth behind Jared Verse, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire.

Clowney’s first stint in Cleveland was not without its complications, but Berry’s willingness to describe the partnership as more positive than negative suggests the front office views his previous production and locker room presence as worth revisiting, even with a defense that already added a significant piece through the Myles Garrett trade.

Nothing is finalized yet, and Berry was careful to note real work remains before any deal comes together. Still, his comments suggest Cleveland genuinely wants this reunion to happen.

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