Shedeur Sanders Had Big Company At Training Camp Today

Cleveland Browns training camp is fully underway and it’s already interesting to watch the team take shape under new head coach Todd Monken’s tutelage. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is a legitimate culture shifter who preaches honesty and accountability, which is exactly what this team needed in order to wash its hands clean of the two awful seasons in 2024 and 2025.

While the Browns are hard at work establishing a new culture, you also never know who is going to drop by at training camp to help share a little knowledge with the team. There was a legend and a familiar face at Browns practice on Thursday who might have a bit of a rooting interest in this quarterback competition, and it was nice to see Shedeur Sanders get to spend some time with him.

Camryn Justice of WEWS shared a clip of Shedeur spending some time with his dad after practice on Thursday. It was a long time coming, and it was nice to hear that Deion spent some time talking to Monken as well.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders had some time on the field with his dad, Deion Sanders, after practice today. pic.twitter.com/WmYtgpq5aQ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 30, 2026

Monken has a big decision on his hands in regards to the starting quarterback competition, so perhaps he was able to learn another thing or two about Shedeur by speaking to Deion. After the first few days of camp, it’s sounding like Sanders is making the competition fiercer by the day with his performances, and a lot could eventually be riding on the preseason games to help Monken make his choice, so it can only be a good thing that the young QB got to spend some time with his father to potentially take a little pressure off of him.

There was a lot of concern from the media and apparently from the league itself that Deion’s involvement and influence over his son would be an issue, which could have certainly contributed to Shedeur slipping to the fifth round of the 2025 draft. That hasn’t been the case whatsoever, and his presence in the facility on Thursday was nothing but positive.

You never know who’s going to pop up during training camp. Tune in tomorrow to see what other Hall of Famers might show their faces in Browns camp.

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Todd Monken Quote Reveals His No-Nonsense Coaching Style