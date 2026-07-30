Video Confirms What Fans Were Hoping To See From Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins is officially back on the practice field, and by all accounts, he looks like he never left. The Cleveland Browns running back suffered a serious ankle and fibula injury late in his rookie season that put a premature end to what had been a genuinely productive first year, but early camp reports suggest his recovery is not just complete, it may actually be ahead of schedule.

Video captured Judkins moving well during Thursday’s session, offering the first real visual confirmation of where his rehab currently stands.

“Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is back and ready to go early in training camp,” 92.3 the fan posted.

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is back and ready to go early in training camp pic.twitter.com/7N5z3aZmcr — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 30, 2026

That timeline matters given how serious the original injury actually was. Judkins dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Week 16 of last season, an injury significant enough to require surgery and immediately end his rookie campaign. Reports following his December surgery suggested a four to six month recovery window. Seeing him moving comfortably in team drills this deep into July, and looking genuinely explosive doing it, suggests the rehab process went about as smoothly as the Browns could have hoped.

Judkins’ rookie season, cut short as it was, still produced real value for Cleveland. He finished with 827 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns across 14 games, flashing the kind of vision that made him a coveted second-round pick out of Ohio State.

Having a healthy, explosive running back available from day one gives Todd Monken another dimension to build around as he continues sorting out the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. A reliable ground game can ease pressure on whichever passer ultimately wins that job, and Judkins looking sharp this early in camp suggests he could be ready to handle a full workload right out of the gate rather than needing to work his way back into form during the season.

It is still early, and training camp reps in shorts and helmets are not the same as live contact once the pads fully come on. Still, for a player who was working to simply hit a normal recovery timeline, showing up early and moving well is exactly the kind of sign Browns fans wanted to see.

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