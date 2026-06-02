Betting Markets Made A Very Specific Prediction About The Browns QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns haven’t made a decision about who will be the starting quarterback in 2026, but nearly all reports have said it’s come down to Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. These two men are reportedly battling it out with the hope of coming out on top. Obviously, only Todd Monken and his staff know who will win, but the betting markets are making their predictions.

According to Kalshi, Sanders doesn’t have a great shot of being QB1 in the new year.

“Shedeur Sanders only has a 17% chance to be Cleveland’s Week 1 starting QB,” Kalshi Football posted.

Shedeur Sanders only has a 17% chance to be Cleveland’s Week 1 starting QB, per @Kalshi pic.twitter.com/oOUFXZ4W2d — Kalshi Football (@KalshiGridiron) May 31, 2026

17 percent isn’t great, especially in a two-man race, but Sanders still has time to turn things around and claim the pivotal position.

It’s important to remember that this part of the offseason is favorable to Watson. He has much more experience, and the OTAs and practice sessions are better aligned with the sort of quarterback he is.

There are plenty of analysts who feel that Sanders has a better shot of making an impact during training camp. That will likely be his best and last chance to show that he deserves to start.

Even if Sanders doesn’t start in Week 1, it doesn’t mean he won’t get the opportunity later in the season. Due to injuries or coaching decisions, Sanders might step up later, and he could establish himself as someone worthy of being the starter.

However, if he is the team’s backup QB all season, it’ll raise questions about what his future holds. Will he remain with the Browns only to be a supporting player, or will he perhaps move to another team that will give him better chances?

Sanders wasn’t the team’s starting quarterback last season, but he stuck it out and eventually earned the chance. The same could be true in 2026, no matter how the season kicks off.

Still, many of his fans believe that he has done what it takes to earn the position, and if he isn’t the first one on the field in Week 1, they will be very disappointed.

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