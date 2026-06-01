Jared Verse Makes Notable Move After Trade To Browns

The trade is official and Jared Verse is already making it clear he is locked in and ready for Cleveland.

Shortly after the blockbuster deal between the Browns and Rams became public, Verse updated his Instagram bio to reflect his new home, and the detail buried at the bottom of that update is what caught everyone’s attention.

“Jared Verse has already changed his bio and is ready for Cleveland. The future is bright. Welcome back to Ohio!” Shawn Iyer posted on X, sharing a screenshot of Verse’s updated profile that now reads “Linebacker for @clevelandbrowns. Dayton Made.”

Jared Verse has already changed his bio and is ready for Cleveland. The future is bright. Welcome back to Ohio! pic.twitter.com/IR0VrQhgWr — Shawn (@ShawnIyer) June 1, 2026

Dayton Made. Two words that immediately endear Verse to a fan base that was still processing the shock of losing Myles Garrett just hours earlier.

Verse was born in Dayton, Ohio before his football journey took him to Albany and then Florida State, where he developed into one of the premier pass rushers in college football before the Rams selected him 19th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The fact that he leads with his Ohio roots in his bio is not an accident. That is a player who understands the culture of the state he is coming back to and wants Browns fans to know immediately that this is not just another destination on a professional journey. He is coming home.

At just 25 years old, Verse arrives in Cleveland with two Pro Bowl selections, 12.0 career sacks, 124 combined tackles, and five forced fumbles across his first two NFL seasons. He earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and followed it up with 7.5 sacks in 2025 while proving he is one of the better young edge rushers in the entire league.

Browns fans needed something to grab onto after saying goodbye to one of their greatest players ever. A Dayton kid coming home with two Pro Bowls already on his resume and immediate excitement about playing in Cleveland is exactly the kind of energy this moment called for.

Welcome back to Ohio, Jared Verse. The Dawg Pound is ready for you.

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