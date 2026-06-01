Todd Monken Shows No Interest In Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns could be presented with a very unique opportunity to address their future quarterback situation. But if it’s up to head coach Todd Monken, they’d be better off leaving it well enough alone.

College quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has transferred to Texas Tech this season, has been ruled ineligible to play by the NCAA based on the results of a gambling investigation. While he and the school are fighting to have him reinstated through the legal system, a resolution may not come before the June 22 deadline to declare for the NFL supplemental draft.

Even if Sorsby does become available, Monken recently showed no interest in the rumored Browns QB prospect, calling it a “slippery slope” based on what the player has been accused of.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my opinion. That’s not Andrew [Berry’s]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope, irrespective of talent. [Brendan Sorsby] put himself in that situation. From my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road,” Monken said.

#Browns Todd Monken believes it would be a “slippery slope” to acquire QB Brendan Sorsby: pic.twitter.com/ju6HqRAQS0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 1, 2026

Monken may simply have enough on his plate without having to worry about adding a fifth quarterback to Cleveland’s mix. The Browns already have Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the main competitors for the starting job, with Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round developmental QB Taylen Green also on the team.

It’s a crowded depth chart as is, without adding the potential distraction of a player who reportedly made thousands of online wagers on his team and others while at Indiana and Cincinnati. While Sorsby may have NFL potential, he recently completed rehab for a gambling addiction, which means it’s very unclear how his future will eventually work itself out.

Cleveland sports fans know full well where this could lead. Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are currently banished based on their involvement with a gambling scandal, and their MLB careers are likely over.

If the Browns were interested in pursuing Sorsby, they would submit a bid indicating what round they would select him. If Cleveland were to have the winning offer among all teams in the league that participate, it would then lose the corresponding pick in that round in the 2027 NFL Draft.

So, Monken may be right in thinking that it’s just too much baggage for someone who isn’t a sure thing, and the Browns are better served dealing with the quarterbacks they already have.

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