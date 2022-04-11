Bleacher Report Proposes Browns Trade To Land Pro Bowl DT

The Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason.

The trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson shook up the entire football world.

Andrew Berry and the front office aren’t done making moves, however.

Per Bleacher Report, there’s another deal that BR feels Cleveland should execute.

They suggest the brown and orange should make a move for Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in exchange for draft picks.

How would you feel if the #Browns made this deal for #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett? pic.twitter.com/quOWjoJwLh — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 10, 2022

The DT spot is where the Browns are most thin defensively right now.

Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott sit atop the depth chart currently.

That’s not exactly ideal.

Would this hypothetical move for Jarrett be a beneficial one for Cleveland? Let’s dive into things.

Too Costly?

Jarrett is due $16.5 million this season in base salary with his overall cap hit rising to $23.8 million per Spotrac.

That’s not cheap, but discounts aren’t expected for one of the games best defensive tackles.

As the BR article notes, however, other transactions can be made to free up more cap space.

A Baker Mayfield trade is one of those potential moves.

Plus, the Browns can spread out Garrett’s cap hit over the course of multiple years.

According to @JackDuffin the browns could add void years to spread out his cap hit over multiple years if they did this, of course this is all hypothetical but I’d atleast explore it should he become available — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 10, 2022

Atlanta is amidst a rebuild of their own.

They will be willing to part with larger contracts after already dealing Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

It takes two to tango, and the Falcons qualify as a dancing partner in this hypothetical deal.

However, part of this trade doesn’t sit well with some Browns fans.

Giving up two third-round picks isn’t something fans are happy about.

Additionally, giving up those picks for what could be a one-year rental isn’t something that excites many.

#Browns giving up two 3rd round picks to pay a 29 year old DT $16.5m for one season https://t.co/6ltVDmWtQU pic.twitter.com/VFWelgaf1G — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) April 10, 2022

Worth the Squeeze?

An article from fivethirtyeight.com last August proclaimed that investing in a stout interior defensive line specifically to stop the run didn’t necessarily equate to success.

To summarize, they say it just invites opponents to throw the ball more, which can lead to more efficient offense anyways.

Unless the secondary is elite behind that interior, committing to stopping the run can be fruitless.

While the article certainly isn’t gospel on the matter, it makes good points.

Cleveland allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards last season, so the secondary is more than just “good”.

The #Browns Secondary was 🔒⬇️ PFF Grades

-Denzel Ward, 76.9 (12/122)

-Greg Newsome, 68.1 (34/122)

-Greedy Williams, 64.5 (54/122)

-Troy Hill, 60.1 (77/122)

-MJ Stewart, 83.8 (5/94)

-John Johnson III, 68.7 (35/94)

-Grant Delpit, 63.8 (49/94)

-Ronnie Harrison 60.8 (58/94) pic.twitter.com/SwHFrbCvHj — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) January 31, 2022

Forcing teams into a one-dimensional pass-happy game works into the Browns’ favor defensively.

Acquiring Garrett from the Falcons would make that a good possibility each Sunday.

Again, the cap hit, and the sacrificing of draft picks is the hurdle to jump here.

Verdict: Pass on This

There’s no question this move would help elevate the Browns’ defense to a higher level this season.

Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is ranked 54th on the 2021 NFL list of top-100 players.

He appeared in all 17 games for Atlanta last season while tallying 59 total tackles and a sack.

Grady Jarrett out here swimming 💪 📺: FOX | @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/ZadFIsmG4O — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021

However, Jarrett’s production has fallen off a bit over the last two years.

He’ll be 29 in a few days, which isn’t old, but not promising in terms of seeing a career resurgence.

Jadeveon Clowney is 29 and had a bounce-back season last year in Cleveland, so it’s possible for Jarrett.

It’s a dice-roll though, especially with having to eat $16.5 million and giving up two draft picks.

If it wasn’t likely a one-year rental, I’d be more on-board.

Deshaun Watson still may get suspended though, which could push the Browns’ real title contention to next year.

Jarrett probably won’t be around in 2023 even if he’s a Brown this year.

Andrew Berry and the front office are better off going for DT depth in the draft.