Brian Baldinger Sends Clear Message On What Shedeur Sanders Needs To Focus On

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has generated plenty of conversation about mechanics, arm talent and scheme fit, but former NFL player turned analyst Brian Baldinger focused on something entirely different during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan. Rather than breaking down film or projecting depth chart outcomes, Baldinger addressed the broader lifestyle demands facing any young quarterback trying to establish himself in the league.

Baldinger did not mince words about what he believes the Browns need to see from their young quarterback.

“They want them to be 24/7. It’s tough enough to play at a consistent high level in this business. Once the season starts I don’t think there’s any time to do any of this stuff. I don’t see how any QB in this league could possibly have time to do anything else,” Baldinger said.

"They want them to be 24/7. It's tough enough to play at a consistent high level in this business… Once the season starts I don't think there's any time to do any of this stuff. I don't see how any QB in this league could possibly have time to do anything else." 📞@BaldyNFL… pic.twitter.com/A7f7THD7uF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 23, 2026

Sanders recently drew criticism from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan for his recent photoshoot showcasing all his jerseys, along with announcing that he’s released a new music single ahead of training camp.

Sanders has never shied away from embracing outside opportunities throughout his career, a trait that has drawn both admiration and skepticism depending on the audience evaluating him. Reports throughout the offseason have also pointed to real growth and improved habits from Sanders during spring practices, suggesting the football-focused work has not been lacking even if his public persona extends beyond the field.

As training camp intensifies and the pressure surrounding this quarterback competition only builds, commentary like Baldinger’s adds another layer to the scrutiny Sanders faces heading into a pivotal second season. Ultimately, how Sanders balances his outside interests with the all consuming demands of an NFL season will likely become clearer once games begin, and his performance on the field will speak louder than any commentary about where his focus needs to be.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes One Browns Player Could Soon Be Traded