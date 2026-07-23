Insider Believes Browns’ QB Battle Isn’t As Close As You’d Think

It is well documented that Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are set to begin training camp embroiled in a heated battle to win the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job. Watson hasn’t been good in six years and Sanders threw more picks than touchdowns in his seven starts last season, but both have looked great throughout the offseason and are providing at least a tentative sense of hope for a fan base that sorely needs it.

New head coach Todd Monken appears to be taking as much time as he can to come to a decision, and it’s possible that Sanders made the decision much more difficult with an impressive showing at OTAs. All signs were pointing to Watson winning the job before that development, but one insider recently proclaimed that even though Sanders closed the gap, all roads are still leading to Watson in Week 1.

On ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi gave his two cents on where the QB situation currently stands. He believes Sanders made it a tighter competition in OTAs, but ultimately believes Watson is going to be the starter.

“I would be surprised [if Shedeur Sanders wins the starting QB job]. I don’t think, at this stage, Watson is going to come back to the pack. Although the gap was closed at the end of spring ball, I think now that we get into more live action, they’re gonna determine that Watson is the best right now,” Grossi said.

"I would be surprised, I don't think at this stage Watson is going to come back to the pack," – @TonyGrossi on if Shedeur Sanders will win the Browns QB battle. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/DpCIoOD94e — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 22, 2026

Watson may win the Week 1 job, but that doesn’t mean Sanders won’t be heard from this season. It would be unreasonable to expect 17 starts out of Watson when he has made just 19 starts since 2020 even though he is reportedly fully healthy and looking better than he has in years.

It would be much worse for the bigger picture if the Browns had to bench Sanders for Watson as opposed to having to bench Watson for Sanders. Starting Watson opens the door for a potential trade should he prove he still has something left in the tank, which would mercifully get the Browns out of his contract. It would also give Sanders more time to develop on the bench, which is always helpful for a fifth-rounder.

If Sanders started and got benched, that would likely be it for him in Cleveland with the Browns having a pair of first-round picks in the 2027 draft. The front office could be targeting a quarterback in that class regardless of how 2026 unfolds, but for now, the best course of action is to give Watson one last shot.

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Insider Predicts When Todd Monken Will Announce Starting QB