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Analyst Speaks Out About An Overlooked Shedeur Sanders Trait

Brandon Marcus
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Analyst Speaks Out About An Overlooked Shedeur Sanders Trait
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Cleveland Browns may be in question, but there is no denying that he has enjoyed his time with the city and the fanbase. It might not have gotten much media attention, but Sanders has given back to the people around him at the start of his NFL career. Xavier Crocker recently spoke about this, citing some of the generous actions by Sanders since being drafted by the Browns.

He said that fans cannot find many other football stars who have given back as Sanders has.

“How many quarterbacks, and we’re just talking strictly quarterbacks, and he’s a fifth-round guy at that, have been involved in the community as much as Shedeur in his first year and a half year? Dude threw events, that one fire that happened down in the projects, didn’t tell nobody about it. He’s done all counts of little camps and charity stuff,” Crocker said.

Crocker is referring to a fire that happened in Cleveland in 2025. The Rainbow Terrace Apartments in the Garden Valley neighborhood suffered a traumatic fire, and Sanders was there to assist with picking up the pieces.

Sanders helped put on the Garden Valley Fun Fest, a free event that provided food, music, drinks, dancing, and more.

Sanders has made it obvious that he would like to give back to the Cleveland community, a clear sign of his caring personality and also his desire to remain with the Browns. He may not have a say in what happens next between him and the team, but he will obviously remain close to the people of the city for as long as he’s there.

Sanders has definitely made an impact on Cleveland, both on and off the field. His rookie season left something to be desired, but many fans felt he was improving and was headed in the right direction when 2025 came to an end.

His development, along with the way he has helped the citizens of the city, may be enough to keep him around with the Browns and perhaps earn him the starting quarterback position in the new season.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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