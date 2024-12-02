Browns Are Underdogs For Matchup With Broncos

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns promises intense AFC action, with Denver riding high and Cleveland looking to defy expectations.

The Broncos, sitting at 7-5, are coming off a convincing 29-19 victory against the Raiders.

Cleveland, despite their 3-8 record, recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a surprising 24-19 win over the Steelers.

SportsLine Consensus’s oddsmakers have positioned the Cleveland Browns as six-point underdogs, with the total points over/under set at 42.

Moreover, the Browns face significant challenges heading into this matchup, with five players, including three starters, sidelined for the crucial game.

Key Cleveland absences include left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion).

Defensive lineman Sam Kamara and rookie cornerback Myles Harden are also out, creating substantial gaps in the Browns’ lineup.

The offensive line shuffle sees Germain Ifedi set to start at left tackle, despite nursing a biceps injury. His full participation in Saturday’s practice offers a positive signal for the team.

Cleveland has further bolstered its roster by re-signing Geron Christian, who started nine games for the team last season.

Despite the mounting challenges, the Browns have demonstrated resilience in recent weeks.

Their ability to compete as underdogs has become a defining characteristic, suggesting they’re far from a team ready to concede defeat.

The Monday Night Football stage provides another opportunity for Cleveland to challenge expectations and prove their mettle against a surging Broncos squad.

