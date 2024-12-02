Former Player Believes Browns Could Lose Key Player This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for another primetime showdown, this time against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

What a turnaround it’s been for the team after their challenging 1-6 start under Deshaun Watson.

Enter Jameis Winston, who has breathed new life into the Browns’ offense, guiding the team to a respectable 2-2 record since taking the helm.

Winston’s most recent performance against the Steelers was nothing short of spectacular, orchestrating a clutch game-winning drive that left fans on the edge of their seats.

These victories have ignited serious conversations about Winston’s potential long-term role with the franchise.

Former Browns wide receiver, Josh Cribbs, recently offered an interesting perspective during “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast.

He believes Winston might be playing himself into an opportunity with another team.

“Like we didn’t do with Flacco, another team is gonna want him. I think he is gonna play himself off of the Browns. We can’t put a lot of stock into him.”

Cribbs suggests that Winston’s performances could make him an attractive option for quarterback-needy teams once the season concludes.

The numbers back up this potential. In just four starts, Winston has accumulated 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

At 30 years old, Winston may not be the Browns’ ultimate long-term quarterback solution.

However, his impact is undeniable. Before his arrival, Cleveland struggled to score more than 20 points in a game.

Now, they’ve crossed that threshold twice in four games, so that’s a significant offensive transformation and it has injected hope and excitement into the team’s prospects.

As Monday night approaches, the spotlight will firmly be on Jameis Winston. Winston is set to square off against Sean Payton, his former head coach.

