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Browns CB Could Be Making A Return To Exclusive NFL List

Mike Battaglino
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Browns CB Could Be Making A Return To Exclusive NFL List
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

One of the highlights of the NFL offseason is the reveal of the Top 100 list compiled by the league. The voting by players not only recognizes the best of their peers, but it also sparks debate among fans, media and participants alike.

The Cleveland Browns have been fairly well-represented over the past five seasons, despite a relative lack of success on the field during that time. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been a mainstay, and he has been joined by teammates such as Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb in recent seasons.

Now, it looks like longtime Browns cornerback Denzel Ward could be making a comeback to the notable NFL list after missing out for the past few years.

“I’m assuming this clip means Denzel is finally back on the Top 100 list … which he hasn’t been on since 2022,” Daniel Oyefusi posted.

The social media video shows Ward commenting on a play against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, with the NFL describing him as “a technician at CB.” In 2025, Ward had 39 combined tackles with nine passes defended and one interception playing 15 games, and he was named to the Pro Bowl for a third straight season. He was ranked No. 87 when he last made the list four years ago.

In past years, the Top 100 has been revealed on NFL Network. For this 16th annual installment, starting June 22, two players per day will be revealed on X, up until Aug. 21. After that, players in the top 10 will be revealed one at a time daily until Sept. 4.

There is a very good chance that Garrett will be the No. 1-ranked player this year. In 2025, he set the NFL record for sacks in a season, with his 23.0 breaking the mark that was shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

While the top spot is usually taken by the game’s best quarterback, Garrett’s achievement may be too good for the voters to ignore. After tying Strahan’s record, Watt was ranked No. 6 on the following list in 2022.

Even though Garrett is now with the Los Angeles Rams, the achievements that could earn him the top spot were all accomplished with the Browns.

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Mike Battaglino
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Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

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