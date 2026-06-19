Insider Reveals Real Difference Between Jared Verse And Myles Garrett

For all of the success Myles Garrett brought to the Cleveland Browns on the field, he raised some uncomfortable issues off it. His greatness as a pass rusher, which included the single-season record for sacks last year, may have made it more difficult for the organization to get him fully on board.

It started to come to a head last offseason, when Garrett made his desire for a trade public while in negotiations for a contract extension. After getting a record-breaking deal that included a no-trade clause, it was thought that those concerns were put to rest.

But when the Browns changed the wording of that contract this offseason to make Garrett easier to trade, it looked like a deal out of town would be the inevitable conclusion. It may have come more quickly than anyone thought when the All-Pro was sent to the Los Angeles Rams as soon as June 1 arrived.

In return, the Browns received younger edge rusher Jared Verse as part of the deal, and it may turn out even better than they could have hoped. While he might not provide the pure production in the form of sacks that Garrett did, Verse’s attitude is being seen as a welcome change for the entire organization.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed the early difference between Verse and Garrett, saying the newcomer will be a “force multiplier” for the Browns.

“Early indications are that Verse, who came to town with a wide smile, a big heart and open arms, will be more of a force multiplier and unifier than Garrett, who’s not as gregarious as Verse, the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Cabot wrote.

Verse’s pass rush metrics over his first two seasons stack up against anyone in the league, including Garrett. Combined with his work ethic and leadership qualities, he could prove to be even more beneficial to the Browns’ defense, especially considering that Garrett’s production was bound to decline as the 30-year-old enters the latter stages of his career.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry reportedly would not have traded Garrett to the Rams without getting Verse in return, but even he could not have known how much positive energy the 25-year-old would bring with him upon his arrival.

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