Browns Nation

Thursday, September 4, 2025
Browns Coach Reveals Why The Team Cut Dustin Hopkins

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a significant roster decision this offseason by parting ways with veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The move signals a strategic shift for a franchise that has struggled to find consistent special teams production over recent seasons.

His struggles became a recurring issue that ultimately influenced the team’s direction at the position.

Special teams coordinator Ray “Bubba” Ventrone addressed the decision during his media session this week, explaining the factors behind the move.

“I honestly think it was more just the consistency overall, and we felt that that was the best way to go. The consistency with the practice, the consistency with the results in the game, and at the end of the day, we felt it was the best thing to do. […] We had a lot of really good times with Dust. I love the guy. Things happen in sports, and it was time to just go in a different direction,” Ventrone told reporters.

Hopkins delivered a franchise-record 33 field goals in 2023, but his performance declined sharply in 2024.

The veteran converted just 18 of 27 field goal attempts this past season while dealing with injuries that affected his accuracy.

The Browns have handed the kicking duties to undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt.

The Syracuse product impressed during preseason with his composure under pressure and ability to deliver in clutch situations.

Several timely conversions throughout camp earned him praise from the coaching staff.

Cleveland hopes Szmyt can bring the stability that eluded them with Hopkins.

His college consistency suggests the potential to solve a lingering weakness that has impacted the team’s special teams unit.

