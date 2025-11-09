Browns Get Good Injury News Ahead Of Jets Game

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns have a winnable matchup on Sunday against the lowly 1-7 New York Jets, which will go a long way toward determining the order of the 2026 draft.

Coming off a bye week, the Browns are looking to begin the second half of their season on a high note, while the Jets have just about nothing to play for outside of obtaining the first overall pick.

The main culprit for Cleveland’s 2-6 start has been the anemic offense, which has been only a hair better than last year’s league-worst offense that produced 15.2 points per game.

The good news is that two important weapons in the offense are trending toward being available against New York, so an offensive turnaround suddenly seems a bit more feasible.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a brief update about a pair of key members of the Browns’ offense.

Despite being listed as questionable with hamstring injuries, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are both expected to play on Sunday.

Tillman has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury and has unfortunately missed out on a golden opportunity to establish himself as a foundational weapon in this offense.

Fannin has been a go-to target for Dillon Gabriel, and fans can rest easy knowing that the hamstring injury he has been dealing with recently won’t cause him to miss any time.

This will be offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ first game since taking over play-calling duties from Kevin Stefanski, and the hope is that he can inject new life into the offense.

Gabriel hasn’t completed a pass longer than 24 yards yet, so the offense is in dire need of some explosive plays.

Tillman and Fannin are both capable of providing them and will have the pleasure of going up against a New York Jets defense that traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner earlier in the week.

For a Browns offense in need of a big performance in the worst way, all the cards are lined up to get one on Sunday.

