Browns Given Disappointing Win Total Projection In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have put their fanbase through a lot over the past few decades, and after 2023’s exciting playoff run, they stumbled to a disastrous 3-14 campaign in 2024 featuring the league’s worst offense and turnover differential.

Cleveland also had four starting quarterbacks in 2024 after starting five in 2023, and since the team might be heading toward another year with multiple starters at QB, it was recently given a disappointing win total projection.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently wrote about which teams are most likely not to reach their projected season win totals, and he included the Browns on the list.

“The Browns do not have a quarterback. They also have the second-toughest strength of schedule in the league, based on opponent over/unders. They are going to be really, really bad. They should be in the mix for a top-three pick, and it would be shocking if they got to six wins,” Dubin said.

The old adage is that if you have two quarterbacks, then you don’t have one.

The Cleveland Browns have four, so it’s unclear what the math is on that one, but many will inevitably share Dubin’s opinion and believe the team still doesn’t have a QB.

If that turns out to be the case, the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026, which is projected to be a loaded quarterback class.

Dubin alluded to the difficulty of the schedule, which is alarming, particularly over the first eight games prior to the team’s Week 9 bye.

Cleveland has to face the NFC North this season, a division that won 45 games last year and produced three playoff teams, plus the six games against its own brutal division in the AFC North.

When you don’t know who your quarterback is and your schedule is loaded with playoff teams from the year before, it’s tough to find a path to a lot of victories.

