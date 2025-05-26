Browns Urged To Reunite With Former WR

From his rookie year in 2015 through the 2023 NFL season, wide receiver Amari Cooper was known as one of the best in the game.

As a member of the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper had several big years that culminated with Pro Bowls.

That didn’t change when he became a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

During his first year with the club, Cooper caught 78 passes and a career-high nine touchdown passes.

A season later, he had 72 catches for 1,250 yards and averaged 17.4 yards per catch.

Then, in 2024, the Browns suffered through a disastrous season and the receiver was traded to the Buffalo Bills in mid-October.

After catching just 20 passes for 297 yards and two scores with the Bills, Cooper is currently a free agent.

Although he has been linked to several clubs, Browns great Hanford Dixon thinks Cooper should come back to Ohio.

Speaking on his “The Hanford Dixon Show” podcast, the former Browns corner likes the idea of Cooper returning.

“Amari Cooper, what do you guys think about maybe bringing him back?” Dixon said.

Should the #Browns reach out to Amari Cooper about a possible reunion? The group says yes! #DawgPound "Amari Cooper, what do you think about maybe bringing him back?" –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/ws5om1twJf — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 26, 2025

Dixon’s cohosts appeared to like the idea as well.

As mentioned during the podcast, Cooper had his best receiving yards and yards per catch stats while playing with quarterback Joe Flacco in 2023.

Flacco re-signed this past offseason with Cleveland after a year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland’s receiver core is considered a bit thin after Jerry Jeudy and the recently added Dionte Johnson.

The Browns have a few veteran pass-catchers on the roster, but Cooper would mark a significant upgrade.

NEXT:

Former Browns Star Could Be Nearing Retirement