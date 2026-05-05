Browns GM Is Quietly Winning Over His Biggest Critics

Andrew Berry knew he was walking into a difficult situation when he became the Cleveland Browns’ GM in 2020. This job has had a lot of turnover since the team came back in 1999, as nine men came before him, trying to bring this team to the promised land.

As fans are now painfully aware, none of those GMs succeeded in the way they or the owners had envisioned, and many seasons felt doomed before they started. While the Berry era hasn’t been perfect by any means, there is a general sense that he’s doing a good job, even when it hasn’t shown up in the win column lately.

The Browns have only won eight games over the past two seasons, but after seeing the team’s draft success in 2025 and being received well this year, people are starting to believe in the GM. Analyst Jonathan Peterlin talked about this in a recent segment of 92.3’s The Fan, giving Berry props for this area of expertise.

“He’s got an identifier. He’s got that now. People think he can draft,” Peterlin said.

"He's got an identifier. He's got that now. People think he can draft." 🚨 @JPeterlin and @NickWilsonSays on the continuation of positive reviews that #Browns GM Andrew Berry has gotten since the #NFLDraft https://t.co/XCEVag9Q6g pic.twitter.com/P2al2ozEV8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 4, 2026

While it’ll take several months to see how the 2026 draft plays out on the field, the Browns have been given a positive draft grade by the general public, not just their fanbase. Berry has seemingly done it again, putting a class together that could make some noise in the upcoming season and beyond.

This team is young and emerging, and they might have a ways to go, but having bright and young players is the way that organizations like the Browns head down a positive path. Berry still needs to figure out the quarterback position, a position that this franchise has been plagued with for over a decade, but once he does, the sky’s the limit.

The Browns’ defense has been their calling card for years, and when the offense catches up to that level of production, we might be talking about this team in an entirely different light. The draft is just one part of the equation; it’ll be interesting to see if Berry can work through everything else.

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