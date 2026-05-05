One Browns Rookie Has Everyone Rushing To Minicamp

The lure of the quarterback prospect is inescapable in the NFL. No matter when one is drafted, there is always the idea that he will be the next star in the making.

A lot of that has to do with the legend of Tom Brady becoming arguably the greatest QB of all time as a sixth-round pick from the NFL Draft, or Brock Purdy thriving as Mr. Irrelevant. But there is also the attraction of unique dual-threat talents who may be able to revolutionize the game based solely on their physical gifts.

It’s why someone like Anthony Richardson can become a No. 4 overall pick despite limited college experience and production. It’s also why teams like the Cleveland Browns take late-round flyers hoping to discover a generational player, as they did with quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Analyst Scott Petrak said he is looking forward to seeing the unique Browns rookie at minicamp, even more so than their top wide receiver picks, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

“I want to see Taylen Green. A guy that big, that kind of athleticism, and that arm strength, I want to see him flinging around. I want to see him run a little bit. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, I look forward to seeing those guys, but I want to see the quarterback that looks like most quarterbacks don’t look,” Petrak said.

"I want to see Taylen Green. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston…I look forward to seeing those guys, but I want to see the QB that looks like most QBs don't look." ➡️ @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on what he's most looking forward to seeing at #Browns rookie minicamp this week pic.twitter.com/GzAhrNVplI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 4, 2026

At 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, Green has impressive size for the position. But with that, he also has tremendous speed, with his 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest for a quarterback at the event since at least 2003.

That skill set translated to the field during his time at Arkansas, as one might expect. With a lengthy throwing motion, his passing accuracy was questionable, but his explosiveness led to more than 100 plays of 20-plus yards over his final two seasons.

Now, it is up to Browns head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer to develop those talents, or at least find unique ways to get Green involved in the offense, perhaps in the red zone or on short-yardage plays. In comparing him to Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis, analyst Tony Grossi described Green as, “a tantalizing, if raw, quarterback prospect with elite physical traits that most coaches and GMs find irresistible.”

Fans often become mesmerized as well, which is why Green will draw significant attention at the rookie camp that begins this week.

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