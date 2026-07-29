Browns, Grant Delpit Agree To Blockbuster Extension

Grant Delpit’s future in Cleveland was one of the more interesting contract situations lingering into training camp, especially with the safety entering the final year of his current deal. That uncertainty is officially resolved. The Browns have locked up Delpit on a new extension, and the numbers make clear this front office views him as a foundational piece of the secondary for years to come.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news, detailing exactly how the new agreement came together for one of Cleveland’s most important defensive pieces.

“The Browns and standout S Grant Delpit have agreed to terms on a 3 year extension worth 48 million dollars with 35 million dollars guaranteed. Delpit was in the final year of a contract worth 12 million dollars per year. Now, a new deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First,” Rapoport wrote.

The #Browns and standout S Grant Delpit have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $48M with $35M guaranteed. Delpit was in the final year of a contract worth $12M per year. Now, a new deal negotiated by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/r8azj7ODwx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2026

This extension comes on the heels of Denzel Ward’s own new deal, giving Cleveland back-to-back headlines locking up two of its most accomplished defensive backs within days of each other. That timing is not a coincidence. Delpit was reportedly among the Browns players who sat out most of mandatory minicamp alongside Ward.

Delpit’s new deal, worth an average of 16 million dollars annually, represents a significant raise over his previous 12 million dollar per year salary and reflects just how much value the coaching staff places on his presence in the back end of this defense. Alongside Ward at cornerback, Delpit gives Cleveland a proven veteran safety who can help stabilize a secondary that is still integrating pieces around Jared Verse and the rest of a retooled defensive front.

The larger picture here continues to raise an interesting question about Cleveland’s approach to this rebuild. Just as with Ward’s extension, some analysts have wondered whether committing this level of long-term money to established veterans fits alongside a strategy still built heavily around collecting future draft capital.

With both extensions now finalized before the pads even come on, Cleveland’s secondary enters training camp with a rare sense of financial stability. For a defense adjusting to life without Myles Garrett and integrating new faces across the front seven, having Ward and Delpit locked in as long term anchors gives this unit a proven foundation to build around as the season approaches.

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