Jadeveon Clowney Is Visiting With Browns Today

The Cleveland Browns are counting a lot on some of their young defenders stepping up to fill the void left behind by Myles Garrett and the 23 sacks he racked up last season. The pass rusher GM Andrew Berry got back from the Los Angeles Rams in return should help make a sizable dent in that department, but Jared Verse can’t do it all alone.

Other young talents like Mason Graham, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire should be able to take a step forward as well, but it never hurts to have more veteran talent in the building, which is why the Cleveland Browns welcomed a familiar face into the facility on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared that free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the Browns today.

“Possible reunion: DE Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the #Browns today, source says. Following an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney is exploring another stint in Cleveland, where he had 11 sacks in two seasons from 2021-22,” Garafolo tweeted.

Possible reunion: DE Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the #Browns today, source says. Following an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney is exploring another stint in Cleveland, where he had 11 sacks in two seasons from 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/ikdNM2Ytve — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2026

Clowney has become quite the journeyman over the years and the Browns are the only team he has spent more than one season with since leaving the Houston Texans after the 2018 season. The former No. 1 overall pick clearly still has some tread left on his tires at age 33 and is coming off a strong season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he posted 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games.

Clowney is one of a number of accomplished veterans who have obviously been waiting until training camp to choose their next landing spot, and few would have an issue with him reuniting with the Browns. He was a strong contributor opposite Myles Garrett for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in his 26 games with the Browns.

It’s a good time for Clowney to come to town since GM Andrew Berry is handing out money left and right this week. No details of Clowney’s visit have surfaced just yet, but keep an eye peeled in case he secures a bag like Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward just did. It would be a lot of fun to see him back in Cleveland and he’d continue to be a weapon here under new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

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Browns, Grant Delpit Agree To Blockbuster Extension