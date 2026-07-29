One Historical Trend Could Work In The Browns’ Favor

The Cleveland Browns hope 2026 is much better than 2025. Many fans believe that the offseason changes could lead to a few more wins, and some even think the team could reach the playoffs for the first time in years.

It’s not just wishful thinking that gives them that hope. Writing on social media, Andrew Siciliano noted that at least four new teams have made the NFL playoffs for 36 years straight.

If that trend continues, the Browns have a legitimate shot at going all the way to the postseason this year.

“Friendly reminder… At least 4 NEW teams have made the NFL Playoffs for 36 straight years. 2025: SEA, NE, CHI, SF, CAR, JAX. I’m telling you there’s a chance,” Siciliano posted.

Friendly reminder… At least 4 NEW teams have made the @NFL Playoffs for 36 straight years. 2025: SEA, NE, CHI, SF, CAR, JAX I'm telling you there's a chance. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 28, 2026

It became quite apparent last year that the Browns weren’t going to reach the 2025 playoffs. Long before the final game was played, fans knew their team wasn’t going to compete at that level. That could change next season, but only if the Browns do everything correctly.

They have certainly gotten off to a good start. The moves they made during the offseason, via trades and the draft and hiring, have all proven that the front office is very serious about turning a page and starting an exciting new chapter.

Some of these moves felt obvious, such as their draft picks. Others were a bit surprising, like the hiring of new head coach Todd Monken, who has no experience in that position. Finally, certain decisions were painful but could ultimately be beneficial, like trading away Myles Garrett. Taken together, the Browns have been focused on greatly improving as quickly as possible and for the foreseeable future.

The AFC North won’t go easy on the Browns. The Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens will all put up quite a fight. And if the Browns are able to push their way into the playoffs, the challenges will only grow.

But even reaching the postseason would be a huge accomplishment for this team, and history suggests it’s very possible.

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