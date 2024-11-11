Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Browns Have Intriguing Odds For Sunday’s Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns jumps over Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns after Winston's touchdown pass in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a week of preparation and rest following their bye date, and now the franchise will turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints for a Week 11 matchup.

After experiencing a seven-game losing streak and the firing of their head coach, the Saints posted their first on Sunday, toppling the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.

That victory means the Browns – who own a 2-7 record – will face off against a New Orleans squad with a 3-7 record.

Oddsmakers have already handicapped the contest, providing the Browns with an intriguing line ahead of their first road contest in over a month.

Analyst Nick Camino shared the news on X, revealing the Browns will be the underdogs against the Saints on Sunday.

Browns open as a 2.5-point underdog next weekend in New Orleans,” Camino wrote on the social media platform.

Cleveland has been the underdog in six of their nine contests, winning both of their games this year without being the favorite.

As the favorite, the Browns are 0-3.

New Orleans is 1-2 in their three contests being favored, meaning the Saints are 2-5 when listed as the underdog by oddsmakers.

Cleveland will have eight games to improve their 2024 NFL regular season.

The Browns are currently tied for the third-worst record in the NFL, sitting only behind the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars as both franchises have a 2-8 record heading into Week 11.

Sunday’s game will mark the first contest Cleveland has had without defensive end Za’Darius Smith after the veteran was traded to the Detroit Lions last week.

Browns Nation