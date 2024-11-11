Deshaun Watson Still Among League Leaders In Wild Stat This Season

A lot has gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Most of the team’s woes can be traced back to the quarterback position.

Then again, as much as some fans would love to place all the blame on Deshaun Watson, this is still a team sport, and it takes a collective effort to get the job done.

As much as Watson struggled, he didn’t always get a fair chance.

The Browns’ banged-up offensive line collapsed over and over, and he had little time or space to operate in the pocket.

As pointed out by BrownsMuse on X, Watson is still the third-most sacked quarterback in the league this season (33), trailing only C.J. Stroud (34) and Caleb Williams (38).

Most Sacked QB’s This Season: 38 — Caleb Williams

34 — CJ Stroud

33 — Deshaun Watson

29 — Daniel Jones

28 — Geno Smith Watson hasn’t played since week 7. pic.twitter.com/28D31beduk — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) November 11, 2024

To make this all the more impressive — and infamous — Watson hasn’t even played since Week 7.

Granted, Watson is also to blame for at least some of those sacks.

He held onto the ball for longer than he should’ve, and he also dug himself into some big holes because of his awareness — or lack thereof –, constantly stepping into the pass rush.

The Browns still have an outstanding defense and should’ve fared better than they have so far.

The offense, on the other hand, may have been doomed from the very second they allowed Bill Callahan to leave in the offseason.

Now, with the second half of the season already underway, this team will have to shift their focus to the upcoming NFL Draft and address their need for a quarterback and some talented linemen as well.

