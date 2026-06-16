Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Brendan Sorsby

The Brendan Sorsby saga has been one of the most chaotic stories in college football over the past several months, and it has now reached the NFL’s doorstep with the supplemental draft deadline approaching on June 22. Sorsby, the talented quarterback who spent time at Indiana, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech, is entering the supplemental draft after a gambling scandal derailed his college career and left his eligibility in shambles. Several teams around the league are expected to show interest, but Cleveland will not be among them.

Mary Kay Cabot confirmed the Browns’ position on the matter in her latest report from inside the organization.

“The Browns are unlikely to bid on Brendan Sorsby, who’s been in inpatient rehab for a gambling addiction, in the supplemental draft now that he plans to enter it, a league source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

That decision makes complete sense when you step back and look at the full picture. The Browns have dealt with more than enough dysfunction at the quarterback position over the years, and adding a player currently in inpatient rehab for a gambling addiction to an already complicated quarterback room would be an unnecessary risk that serves no real purpose for this organization right now.

Sorsby did check into a 35-day inpatient rehab program to address his gambling addiction. His production on the field is not in question. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions across 12 games in his junior season at Cincinnati in 2025, completing 61.6% of his passes with a standout 9.27 yards per attempt. The talent is real. The circumstances surrounding it are anything but simple.

Todd Monken reportedly called the Sorsby situation a slippery slope, which tells you everything you need to know about where the Browns coaching staff stands on the matter. Monken is building a culture in Berea that demands accountability and professionalism from every player in that building. Introducing a significant off-field question mark into a quarterback room that is already managing one of the most scrutinized competitions in the NFL would undermine everything the coaching staff is trying to establish.

The 2027 NFL Draft is widely expected to be loaded with quarterback talent, and Cleveland already holds significant draft capital heading into next offseason. Patience at the position is the right call.

Browns fans should be comfortable with this one. Some passes are worth making.

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