Browns’ Latest National Ranking Won’t Sit Well With Fans

The Cleveland Browns aren’t expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026. This roster is still in a rebuilding mode, but fans can be excited about the future. This team does have some pieces to at least play competitive football next season.

The latest power rankings from Bleacher Report aren’t too favorable for Cleveland. In fact, these rankings have the Browns ranked as bottom feeders. This article has the Browns ranked as 30th out of 32 teams in the NFL.

Maurice Moton gave his thoughts on why the Browns are ranked so low in the rankings.

“The Cleveland Browns will evaluate quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sandres in an open training camp battle. Defensively, the Browns will likely regress after trading star edge rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for edge rusher Jared Verse and three early-round draft picks over the next three years. So, of course, Cleveland is near the bottom of the power rankings. Our analysts don’t expect much from the Browns, but this team could be fun to watch with young new faces in key positions,” Moton wrote.

The biggest factor here is how this defense is going to look without Garrett on the roster. This past season, Garrett recorded a league-high 23 sacks with 33 tackles for loss, and three fumbles forced in 17 games with the Browns. He earned his second Defensive Player of the Year award with that performance.

The Browns are hopeful Verse can be a viable replacement, but he’s not on the same level as Garrett. He registered 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and three fumbles forced in 17 games with the Rams last season. The 25-year-old will hopefully continue to develop and get better, but he’s nowhere near the level of Garrett.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns aren’t ready to compete with most teams. The Browns have one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league with the oft-injured Watson and the unknown with Sanders. The front office made solid strides this offseason by adding offensive talent, but it’ll take time.

The hope is that this revamped offensive line will help both the running back and give the quarterback more time in the pocket. They’ve also added two playmaking wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. This is a step in the right direction, but all their problems can’t be solved at once.

This team is still lacking a true playmaker, with Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. being their pass-catchers right now. The lack of top-tier playmakers, below-average quarterbacks, and the loss of the best defensive player in the league are going to hurt the Browns.

They should inch closer to the .500 mark this upcoming season, but they shouldn’t be the third-worst team in the league.

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