Brian Baldinger Reveals What Makes Jared Verse A Dangerous Pass Rusher

Jared Verse is bringing an impressive set of skills with him to the Cleveland Browns. Not only is the young edge rusher one of the most powerful in the game, but he also has a variety of moves to get to the quarterback once he has established his physical dominance.

Verse recently compared the mentality needed to play his position to the game of chess, and while he may not be a grandmaster just yet, he is very accomplished nonetheless. As a Defensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Los Angeles Rams, it is clear to see why the Browns insisted he be part of the trade that sent away Myles Garrett.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger recently revealed what makes Verse such a dangerous pass rusher, identifying his ability to finish a play once he gains an advantage.

“He’s got every bit to finish. He can spin, he can swim. He can grab wrists. He’s got everything it takes to finish the rush,” Baldinger said.

Verse’s raw numbers may seem to indicate that he does still have some work to do in that area. He has just 12.0 sacks in 34 career games, which does not necessarily match up with his impressive pass-rush metrics that compare favorably to anyone in the league, including Garrett.

A first-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse had just 4.5 sacks as a rookie. He followed that with 7.5 sacks last season, and for his career, he has 124 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles, which speaks to his all-around game.

Verse is expected to become the new face of the defense and a potential fan favorite as he takes over for Garrett on the Browns’ elite unit. He will form a historic combination with last season’s DROY, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as Cleveland looks to remain one of the NFL’s best defensive teams.

In addition, Verse has brought a new energy and leadership style that may have been missing with Garrett, so not everything he can accomplish on the field will be measured purely by raw numbers.

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