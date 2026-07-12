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Browns Player Gets Recognition On National List

Andy Webb
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Browns Player Gets Recognition On National List
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s that time of the year when all the rankings come out ahead of training camp and the preseason. It’s nice to see the Cleveland Browns mentioned in these lists. It goes to show that this team truly does have an up-and-coming roster.

Recently, ESPN put out an article ranking the top guards in the NFL right now. They compiled votes from executives, scouts, and coaches.

The Browns didn’t make the top 10, but center/guard Elgton Jenkins did receive an honorable mention.

“I’m surprised he didn’t have much trade value. I know he’s had durability issues, but he’s a really quality player who can play all over the line,” an AFC executive said.

Jenkins hasn’t actually taken a live game snap for the Browns yet after signing with the team this offseason. The two sides agreed on a two-year, $24 million deal, which includes $20 million in guaranteed money. The Browns brought in the two-time Pro Bowler to help be an anchor on their revamped offensive line.

He has previously spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Jenkins is incredibly versatile, playing center, guard, and tackle throughout his pro career. The Browns plan on sticking him at center, but having the luxury of possibly moving Jenkins around is a good thing for Cleveland.

There have been some durability issues, including this past season. Jenkins was limited to nine games after suffering a fractured lower leg with ligament damage in Week 10. He was placed on the Injured Reserve and was later released by the Packers.

Jenkins is still working through a rehab program, but is expected to be ready for the beginning of the regular season. The plan is for Browns to begin the season as the starting center, which is something he should be capable of doing.

The Browns did select center Parker Brailsford during the fifth-round of this year’s draft. The organization is hopeful that he can be the future under center. He’ll likely begin the season behind Jenkins and hopefully learn and develop under the wings of the Pro Bowler.

This is a young offensive line, but having a veteran such as Jenkins is a good thing for this team.

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Andy Webb
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Browns Nation Staff
Andy Webb
Contributor at Browns Nation
Freelance sports writer who covers a number of different sports and topics. Hopefully you don't hate my opinions. Love to talk sports, [...]

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