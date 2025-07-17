Browns Legend Give Major Endorsement To Rookie RB

The Cleveland Browns’ running back room has undergone significant changes in recent months.

With longtime star Nick Chubb no longer on the roster and second-round pick Quinshon Judkins facing legal issues and contract uncertainty, the team has turned its attention to a rookie who might provide the spark they desperately need.

Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson has already begun turning heads with his impressive skill set and natural ability.

Browns icon Hanford Dixon recently spoke about the team’s backfield situation and made his expectations clear regarding the young Tennessee product.

“I think we have to get this kid, Sampson, ready to play. I really do. I’m telling you. You guys watch and see what I tell you. This kid can play, man. This kid can run. You watch this kid change direction, watch him run the football, watch how hard he runs the football. If he’s got the chance, he can break one,” Dixon said.

With Quinshon Judkins possibly sidelined, who is the answer for the #Browns at running back? @HanfordDixon29 knows who. #DawgPound "You guys watch and see what I tell you, this kid can play man." Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/IeW30PRees — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 15, 2025

Sampson earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 after accumulating 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns at Tennessee.

His explosive burst, vision, and fearless approach between the tackles caught the attention of NFL scouts throughout the college season.

Though standing just 5’8″, his powerful frame and exceptional balance make him difficult to bring down.

Browns coaches have already taken note of his impressive yards-after-contact ability during OTAs.

Analysts are excited about his potential as a dynamic third-down option, particularly after his minicamp reps in the slot demonstrated versatility beyond traditional backfield duties.

With Judkins expected to miss time early in the season, Sampson may share carries with Jerome Ford.

However, if his college traits continue translating to the professional level, he could earn an even more substantial role as the season progresses.

