Browns Linked To Exciting QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a big need for a quarterback.

They addressed it by bringing in four of them.

Notably, two of those four also happen to be rookies.

However, as much as they committed to solving their long-standing quarterback issues this year, they might need a do-over next season.

The class of 2025 wasn’t particularly deep at the position, and all quarterbacks, including Cam Ward, were a bit of a gamble.

The class of 2026, on the other hand, is stacked with talent.

With that in mind, Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors predicted that the Browns would be right back in the QB market, trying to find a long-term solution at the position next year, and they will do so by taking Texas standout Arch Manning:

“[Arch] Manning has a big name to live up to. It’s impressive that in the few games we’ve seen him in action, he’s lived up to the billing and then some. His command of the offense is advanced for his age — he reads defenses well pre-snap, plays with impeccable timing and touch on his passes, and is natural at manipulating the pocket. All eyes will be on the new Longhorns starter in his first fill season of action,” Woodie wrote.

Manning could technically opt to stay in college for another season if he doesn’t like the big picture and his potential destinations.

His uncle, Eli Manning, already did something similar when his camp and his father forced the San Diego Chargers to trade him to the New York Giants.

Also, with the NIL era, he would still make money by staying in college, not that he’s in this for the money.

Nevertheless, the Browns could have a solid season and prove to be a team heading in the right direction, and still get their hands on Manning.

They have an additional first-round pick from the Travis Hunter trade, so they could either package both picks or hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars have a bad season to get him with their selection.

