Browns Looking For Stability At Key Spot

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with quarterback protection for years, and the numbers tell a brutal story.

In 2024, they allowed 66 sacks while cycling through four starting quarterbacks, creating chaos that rippled through the entire offense.

The Browns selected Dawand Jones in the NFL Draft, hopeful he could eventually anchor their offensive line.

After two underwhelming seasons, Jones finds himself at a crossroads, and his development could determine the franchise’s offensive future.

Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com said this is the year Jones needs to step up and permanently seize his role.

“Indeed, finishing a season healthy will be key to Jones establishing himself as the Browns’ left tackle of the future. If Jones can establish himself, it will solve a long-standing problem the team has had at the position since Joe Thomas’ retirement. It will also be key knowing they hit big on a 2023 fourth-round draft pick,” Bastock wrote. “But in order to be that guy, Jones has to not only stay healthy but successfully make the switch.”

Jones’ physical transformation has emerged as one of Cleveland’s most promising offseason developments.

After enduring a difficult 2024 campaign that included a broken fibula and knee surgery, he returned to offseason camp visibly leaner and more athletic.

The coaching staff has taken notice of his renewed commitment. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has praised Jones’ improved accountability and willingness to embrace the challenging transition from right tackle to left tackle.

The position switch demands different footwork, hand placement and mental processing, but Jones appears to be handling it all.

His limited snaps on the left side last season provided glimpses of potential.

If Jones can continue on an upward trajectory, he could finally give the Browns the reliable left tackle they desperately seek.

