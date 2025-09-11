Browns Named As Trader Suitor For Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with some big concerns about their offensive line.

Jack Conklin has usually missed a game here and there, and Dawand Jones has suffered two season-ending injuries in as many years in the league.

So, it wouldn’t hurt to add depth.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Browns as a potential trade suitor for Evan Neal.

Knox explained that the New York Giants no longer seem to think of Neal as a starter, or even as a primary backup, so he could be acquired at a discount.

“Neal never developed into a reliable starter at tackle, and the Giants tried moving him to guard, but he couldn’t beat out Greg Van Roten for the job. Neal didn’t get on the field in Week 1 after failing to beat out Aaron Stinnie for a backup role. Still, Neal is a former first-round pick with 29 appearances and 27 starts on his resume who might be able to provide depth at both tackle and guard. Teams with questionable depth at either spot should be willing to take a chance for a late-round flier. Seeing as how the Alabama product can’t even get on the field for the Giants, New York would probably dump the impending 2026 free agent for a late-round pick,” Knox wrote.

Of course, the fact that Neal couldn’t win a backup role for the woeful Giants isn’t encouraging, so expecting him to be an instant difference-maker or impact player might be wishful thinking.

Then again, he is an experienced player who’s likely in his physical prime and might have some upside in the right situation.

The Browns have had strong offensive lines in the past, but there are legitimate worries about whether this unit will hold up, given the players’ injury histories.

It might be worth taking a chance on Neal, especially knowing that they can move on from him if things don’t work out.

This isn’t the trade some Browns fans want to see, but it could be a step in the right direction.

