Browns Nation News And Notes (7/7/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, July 7, 2022, and for Cleveland Browns fans, this is the beginning of the post Baker Mayfield era.

After months of speculation, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday afternoon.

Though it was a long-time in the making, saying goodbye to Mayfield, always a polarizing figure among Browns fans, was met with mixed emotions.

That is our main story on the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Fans’ Emotions Are All Over The Place

There is plenty of relief given how imminent training camp is (just weeks away beginning on July 27) and an understanding among some that Mayfield was not as good as the franchise and city hoped he would be when he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2018.

Gratitude is also an emotion fans are feeling.

Mayfield will forever be known as the QB1 who led the Browns back to the playoffs in 2020 after an 18 year drought.

The only thing everyone can agree on is that Week 1’s Browns game against the Carolina Panthers is even more interesting now.

Beyond seeing a prepared statement from GM Andrew Berry and Jimmy and Dee Haslam, we did not hear from any of Mayfield’s Browns’ teammates yesterday.

This Nick Chubb contrived tweet made its rounds again yesterday.

Players are ready to move on and to stop answering questions about Mayfield.

Carly Teller, the wife of offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, sent her support to the Mayfields; these two couples are close friends so this is not surprising.

 

What’s Next

Clearly, the next step in this offseason/preseason process is finding out retired judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson case.

That is expected before training camp opens.

We will finally know who the Browns’ Week 1 QB1 will be: Watson or Jacoby Brissett.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

