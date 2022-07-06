Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Return On Mayfield Trade

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

After weeks and weeks of searching, the Cleveland Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers traded for the quarterback and are sending a conditional fifth-round pick in exchange for Mayfield.

Depending on how many snaps Baker takes this season, that could become a fourth-round pick instead.

Additionally, Cleveland will cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary in 2022.

Fans wondered what a return package for Mayfield could possibly look like. Now we have our answer.

That’s It?

It’s been made clear this summer that the market for Baker Mayfield wasn’t scorching hot.

It took a little while for this deal to get done as Andrew Berry scavenged for trade partners.

Despite that, some fans seem a bit stunned that a conditional fifth-round pick is all it cost Carolina to get Mayfield.

The Browns drafted Mayfield number one overall just a few years ago.

Now, after he led them to their first postseason victory in decades, he’s out the door.

The quick decline and minuscule return package are what’s surprising to some.

How could this all go downhill so quickly?

Fans that have paid attention know what’s gone down in Berea the past couple seasons.

Especially for those who back the brown and orange, the trade package isn’t all that shocking.

 

Speaks Volumes

Again, the delay in getting this trade done plus the lone fifth-round pick in return is what has some scratching their heads.

This also gives us a good indication of how Baker is valued across the league right now.

Take Seattle for example. They were a team constantly in the rumor mill in terms of a potential Mayfield trade.

Currently, their quarterback room is led by Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Evidently, their cost for Mayfield would have only been a future late-draft pick. Instead, they decided even that wasn’t worth it and they’ll be sticking with Smith and Lock.

We knew Baker’s value was falling fast, but now we know how far it’s gone.

 

Panther Pride

Of course, don’t tell any Panthers fans about Baker’s decline.

Plenty of Carolina fans are already talking themselves up about their newest quarterback.

The QB position has been shaky at best since the Cam Newton days in Carolina.

Any sort of upgrade at that spot this offseason would surely excite Panthers fans.

Now, they finally have their guy.

 

Doubts in Cleveland

This deal has some in northeast Ohio questioning the Browns’ front office.

Going after Deshaun Watson is a huge roll of the dice.

Would the team have been better off just sticking with Mayfield?

Some certainly seem to think so.

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes this is a move the Browns will surely regret.

 

A Quick Clash

It won’t be too long before Cleveland Baker again.

The Browns and Panthers are scheduled to play Week One this season in Carolina.

If Baker is named the starter, expect some extra juices on both sides heading into that one.

