NFL Fans React To Browns’ Return On Mayfield Trade

After weeks and weeks of searching, the Cleveland Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers traded for the quarterback and are sending a conditional fifth-round pick in exchange for Mayfield.

Depending on how many snaps Baker takes this season, that could become a fourth-round pick instead.

Browns’ fifth-round pick will become a fourth-rounder in ‘24 if Baker Mayfield plays 70% of the offensive snaps, per source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 6, 2022

Additionally, Cleveland will cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary in 2022.

Fans wondered what a return package for Mayfield could possibly look like. Now we have our answer.

As with any transaction, the social media reactions are a gold mine to dig through.

That’s It?

It’s been made clear this summer that the market for Baker Mayfield wasn’t scorching hot.

It took a little while for this deal to get done as Andrew Berry scavenged for trade partners.

Despite that, some fans seem a bit stunned that a conditional fifth-round pick is all it cost Carolina to get Mayfield.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 nah a fifth round pick is crazy. Man is a bum. https://t.co/f1CcNz6i6j — Dan Cuevas (@_DanOmar) July 6, 2022

A FIFTH ROUND PICK🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 Browns are the browns — BROWNS & RAVENS GOT SWEPT 2021 🧹🤣 (@BigBensAttorney) July 6, 2022

All the #Panthers had to give up was a 2024 conditional fifth round pick to get Baker?? The #Browns wanted him goneeee lol. — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 (@YuriyATL) July 6, 2022

The Browns drafted Mayfield number one overall just a few years ago.

Now, after he led them to their first postseason victory in decades, he’s out the door.

The quick decline and minuscule return package are what’s surprising to some.

How could this all go downhill so quickly?

Fans that have paid attention know what’s gone down in Berea the past couple seasons.

Especially for those who back the brown and orange, the trade package isn’t all that shocking.

Speaks Volumes

Again, the delay in getting this trade done plus the lone fifth-round pick in return is what has some scratching their heads.

This also gives us a good indication of how Baker is valued across the league right now.

Take Seattle for example. They were a team constantly in the rumor mill in terms of a potential Mayfield trade.

Currently, their quarterback room is led by Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Evidently, their cost for Mayfield would have only been a future late-draft pick. Instead, they decided even that wasn’t worth it and they’ll be sticking with Smith and Lock.

Think about it: Seattle wouldn’t give up a 2024 fifth round pick for Baker because they’re content with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) July 6, 2022

We knew Baker’s value was falling fast, but now we know how far it’s gone.

Panther Pride

Of course, don’t tell any Panthers fans about Baker’s decline.

Plenty of Carolina fans are already talking themselves up about their newest quarterback.

Say what you want but the Panthers got an absolute steal here. Baker is definitely worth more than a fifth round pick https://t.co/V2SdIEehsw — Maryland Sports Report (@410sportsreport) July 6, 2022

For a fifth round pick this is a good trade. https://t.co/JKI4C9DTSq — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) July 6, 2022

Panthers got a potential franchise QB with a conditional fifth round pick. What a steal. https://t.co/enjIkO2Szh — Donger (@3rdAndDong) July 6, 2022

The QB position has been shaky at best since the Cam Newton days in Carolina.

Any sort of upgrade at that spot this offseason would surely excite Panthers fans.

Now, they finally have their guy.

Doubts in Cleveland

This deal has some in northeast Ohio questioning the Browns’ front office.

Going after Deshaun Watson is a huge roll of the dice.

Would the team have been better off just sticking with Mayfield?

Some certainly seem to think so.

I'm beginning to think the Browns' management of their QB situation is suboptimal. Three first round picks and a guaranteed $230 million for a guy who may never see the field, and getting a fifth round pick for a former #1 pick. — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) July 6, 2022

Dear @bakermayfield, On behalf of all Browns fans, we’re sorry. You’re worth so much more than a FIFTH ROUND PICK. And sorry that you went to the Panthers😭😭 — Aaron Callentine (@LopezChalupa) July 6, 2022

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes this is a move the Browns will surely regret.

Mark my words, the Browns are going to regret trading Baker Mayfield this season. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 6, 2022

A Quick Clash

It won’t be too long before Cleveland Baker again.

The Browns and Panthers are scheduled to play Week One this season in Carolina.

If Baker is named the starter, expect some extra juices on both sides heading into that one.