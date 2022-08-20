Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday.

Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt

The sessions were not only productive but also very amicable.

A photo of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni chatting with Kareem Hunt did cause Browns fans to wonder what they could be talking about especially since Hunt previously asked the Browns to be traded.

 

2. Myles Garrett Is Back

Absent for four days dealing with a serious illness in his family, Myles Garrett was back at practice.

He stayed after practice and talked shop with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

 

3. The Countdown Is On

We are 22 days from the Browns’ Week 1 game in Carolina against the Panthers.

Or if you prefer to use Browns speak, that is just Felix Wright days away.

Here are upcoming dates of interest that are key for the team’s preparations.

  1. Sunday 8/21 at 1:00 PM is the Browns vs. Eagles preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
  2. Tuesday 8/23 by 4:00 PM is the next roster cut, from 85 to 80.
  3. Saturday 8/27 at 7:00 PM is the Browns vs. Bears preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
  4. Tuesday 8/30 by 4:00 PM is the final roster cut, from 80 to 53.

In the meantime, this team needs to get important offensive reps and playbook tweaks done to be ready.

At this time of the preseason, offensive reps are vital as teams have to be conscientious to preserve player health for the season but get the work in while giving players ample time to compete for jobs on the final 53-man roster.

Recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88), Denver Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey recently compared a head coach’s job during this part of the preseason to an event planner.

His point was that everything has to be precisely accounted for.

McCaffrey mentioned that people think it is easy to orchestrate the reps and plays, but in reality, it is not for a host of reasons.

With the Watson suspension finalized, the Browns and Coach Stefanski can now plan in earnest for the 2022 season.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

