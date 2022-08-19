3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season.

They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1.

With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be stalwart players that the team relies on in Watson’s absence.

They are as follows:

1. Nick Chubb

To be clear, the Browns were going to rely on the leadership, experience, and work ethic of Nick Chubb even if Watson was playing from Week 1 forward.

Most Rushes of 20+ Yards Since 2018: Nick Chubb 46

Lamar Jackson 34

Derrick Henry 32

Saquon Barkley 27 How many yards will Nick Chubb rack up this year?🤔 pic.twitter.com/3NnQ7vl9mF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 19, 2022

Chubb, along with Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Jerome Ford, will be a busy backfield that Brissett will utilize as much as possible to move the chains.

This should be a manageable and successful undertaking provided that the offensive line is able to stay healthy and block for this powerful backfield.

2. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper‘s steady hands and veteran experience in the Browns’ wide receiving room will also be a formidable weapon for Brissett.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper runs a phenomenal double move and gets #Eagles CB Darius Slay to bite on it. Cooper is one of the leagues best route runners.

pic.twitter.com/9EiXZ3MUqu — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 19, 2022

Cooper’s demeanor is even keel, and he is capable of dealing with the pressure and the limelight much as he did in Dallas.

He is the perfect receiving partner for Brissett because he has the ability to tune out the noise, and one way he does that is with no social media footprint.

3. Cade York

It is not a crazy thought that Cade York is going to be a big piece of the puzzle without Watson.

York will be called upon to put points on the board, and though we have not yet seen him in a regular season game pressure cooker situation, it looks as though he will be up to the task.

His range to reliable convert field goals is a lot longer than any Browns kicker in recent years so if the offense does get into a bind, he can at least deliver three points to culminate a drive.

The Bengals kicker Evan McPherson did the same thing for his team in 2021 so it is not out of the realm of possibilities to lean on a rookie kicker to get big results.

Conclusion

Football is a team sport, so in reality, every player who is on the 53-man roster will need to perform at a high level.

Another player who could be a huge target for Brissett is tight end David Njoku.

Jacoby Brissett tossed two TDs to David Njoku during 11-on-11 team drills. First was a nice pass near the right pylon. Second was a well-executed TE screen. — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) August 19, 2022

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns will need to shut down high-powered offenses and limit scoring drives.

Current NFL standings (playoff teams underlined) if every game ended at the end of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/ZzryR2tlJk — Daniel Kelley (@danieltkelley) November 15, 2021

There were far too many fourth-quarter close game losses in 2021, and the defense needs to do its part to not give up points and scores late in the games this season.