Browns RB Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns are set to unveil their second-round pick in Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, as former Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins is now signed and has been added to the active roster.

With fellow rookie running back Dylan Sampson showing impressive pass-catching ability in Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s easy to envision Sampson and Judkins quickly becoming the explosive backfield duo Browns fans envisioned they could be now that Judkins is finally ready to go.

Judkins’ activation could easily cloud the future of veteran RB Jerome Ford, who, according to Browns analyst Damon Wolfe, could be a name the Washington Commanders look into as a potential replacement for Austin Ekeler, who tore his Achilles in Thursday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I hate this for Ekeler. I do wonder if they’d be willing to offer #Browns something for Jerome Ford to help replace his production as a receiving back,” Wolfe posted on X.

I hate this for Ekeler. I do wonder if they’d be willing to offer #Browns something for Jerome Ford to help replace his production as a receiving back. https://t.co/TCvsMqptHR — Damon Wolfe (@NFLinMotion) September 13, 2025

Ford filled in admirably for Nick Chubb when he went down with a knee injury in 2023 and averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, but he is being gradually phased out of the rotation in the backfield with the presence of these two rookies.

Even without Judkins in Week 1, Ford received just six carries and ran for just eight yards, and it’s fair to wonder if his days are numbered now that Judkins figures to step into a prominent role.

Washington’s backfield has many more question marks now without Ekeler, as it’s unclear who will tote the rock alongside rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

This is just speculation, but it’s easy to connect the dots on this one.

A deal could make sense for both sides.

NEXT:

Report: Browns' Divisional Rival Almost Drafted Shedeur Sanders