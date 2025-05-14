Browns Receive Interesting Grade For Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a lot of needs and not that much money to spend.

Then, with Myles Garrett requesting to leave, it seemed like they could’ve been headed towards an implosion and rebuild.

Instead, GM Andrew Berry held his ground and kept Garrett around for the long run, but the team still didn’t do much more in free agency.

With that in mind, Trevor Sikkema of PFF gave the team just a ‘C’ grade for their offseason moves.

“The Browns avoided disaster following Myles Garrett‘s trade request, but even after retaining him, they didn’t get much better this offseason. Securing Mason Graham and an extra first-round pick in 2026 via their draft-day trade-down with the Jaguars was a solid move, but missing on Travis Hunter was the price paid. Cleveland’s quarterback room is still a mess, and the team didn’t do anything to get ahead of a potential mass exodus from the offensive line over the next two years. That unit earned just a 59.8 PFF overall grade last season,” Sikkema wrote.

The Browns did a solid job in the NFL Draft for the most part.

Of course, not getting a potential generational talent like Travis Hunter was a huge blow, but it’s not like Mason Graham can’t play.

Also, that additional first-round pick in the quarterback-heavy 2026 NFL Draft could be a blessing for this team in the next offseason.

On the downside, taking Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 looks like a massive reach, and there were several players who would’ve addressed a big need available at that point.

Then, taking Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round would’ve been a very good pick if it wasn’t for the fact that the team already had three quarterbacks on their roster, including one taken less than 24 hours earlier.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to be mad at the Browns after watching some of the players they took, and this roster is most definitely better than last year’s.

Unfortunately, that might still not be enough.

