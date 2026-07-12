Browns’ Rookie Class Gets Ranked In Madden 27 Video Game

The Madden ratings release has become one of the more entertaining traditions of the NFL offseason, and the numbers attached to Cleveland’s rookie class heading into Madden 27 offer an interesting snapshot of how the gaming world views the talent the Browns added this spring. While Madden ratings are far from a definitive evaluation of a player’s actual NFL potential, they give fans a baseline to track as these players develop throughout the season and beyond.

Details were revealed about the highest-rated Browns rookies in Madden 27, and the list reveals a clear pecking order among the players Cleveland added this offseason.

“The highest rated Browns rookies in Madden 27: LT Spencer Fano: 78, WR KC Concepcion: 75, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: 75, WR Denzel Boston: 74, OT Austin Barber: 72,” SleeperBrowns wrote.

The highest rated #Browns rookies in Madden 27: 🔸LT Spencer Fano: 78

🔸WR KC Concepcion: 75

🔸S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: 75

🔸WR Denzel Boston: 74

🔸OT Austin Barber: 72 (@MUTLeaksXXVII)#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FqfhDcdjVW — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) July 12, 2026

Fano coming in as the highest rated rookie on the roster at 78 overall makes sense given that he was the highest draft pick of the group, selected 9th overall after Cleveland traded back from 6 during the first round.

Concepcion and McNeil-Warren sharing the 75 overall mark is an interesting tie that reflects how similarly the Madden team evaluated 2 players who arrived with very different profiles. Concepcion’s first round draft status and Paul Hornung Award credentials gave him a national platform entering the league, while McNeil-Warren built his reputation more quietly through consistent production at Toledo before earning a second round selection.

Boston landing at 74 overall is respectable for a receiver who entered the draft without the same national spotlight as Concepcion, and his excellent spring ball performance suggests the real-life version of Boston may be ahead of where Madden currently has him rated. Ratings shift throughout the season based on performance, and a strong training camp and preseason could push that number upward before the regular season even begins.

The Madden numbers will not tell Browns fans everything they need to know about this rookie class. But seeing 4 players from the same draft class rated 74 or above before they have played a professional snap is a signal that Cleveland added genuine talent this spring rather than simply filling roster spots.

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Browns Rookie Is Already Drawing National Attention