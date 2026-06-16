Browns Rookie Could Be Game-Changer For Team In 2026

The buzz surrounding Denzel Boston has been building all spring. Boston’s name dominated conversations after minicamp as a player who stood out among the rookies. Now, a national analyst is taking that praise a step further, making the case that the 2nd round rookie out of Washington is not just a promising young player but a genuine difference maker for this offense in 2026.

Emory Hunt appeared on 92.3 The Fan and spoke about how Boston can be a game-changer for the Browns’ offense this season.

“Denzel Boston, the rookie. It’s crazy to put that type of crown on top of a rookie. We talk about some things the Browns didn’t have last year, you’re talking about guys who can win above the rim. You got that from Harold Fannin. I feel like if he can be that bona fide X-receiver, then they surround him with a bunch of catch-and-run guys. He has shown, so far, that he understands how to win short, how to win intermediate, how to win deep down the field. I just like the fact that Boston is exactly what they needed,” Hunt said.

"Denzel Boston. I feel like if he can be that bonafide X-receiver, then they surrounded him by a bunch of catch and run guys. I just like the fact that Boston is exactly what they needed." 🚨 @FBallGameplan w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on the key to the #Browns offense next… pic.twitter.com/xNSxr0BNXH — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 15, 2026

Boston stands 6-4 and weighs 209 pounds with a 4.28 40-yard dash, a combination that almost does not exist at the receiver position. Elite length with elite speed is the kind of trait that defensive coordinators have nightmares about, especially when the player attached to those measurables also has the route-running ability to win at every level of the field. His final college season at Washington in 2025 showed exactly that, as he finished with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns across 12 games, consistently finding ways to get open regardless of where the coverage was taking him.

What makes the early buzz even more significant is the context surrounding it. Boston is not just performing well in individual drills or 7-on-7 settings where receivers naturally have the advantage. He is reportedly turning heads in competitive team settings, which is where the real evaluation happens.

The Browns have needed a legitimate X-receiver for years. If Hunt and the people inside the Berea facility are right about Boston, that wait may finally be over.

NEXT:

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Brendan Sorsby