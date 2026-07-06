Browns Rookie Is Setup To Make Big Impact In 2026

The Browns overhauled their receiver room this offseason in a significant way, and one of the most intriguing names in that group is KC Concepcion, the first-round pick out of Texas A&M who arrived in Cleveland with a skill set that goes well beyond what most people associate with a traditional wide receiver. The buzz surrounding Concepcion has been building throughout the offseason, and the early reports out of practice suggest the Browns are already scheming to deploy him in multiple ways that could make him genuinely difficult for opposing defenses to handle from week one.

Analyst Joe Holka broke down exactly why Concepcion is positioned for a standout rookie season.

“Concepcion averaged 7 plus yards after catch per reception in college. He is a Paul Hornung Award winner with legitimate rushing upside. Reports already have the Browns deploying him on deep shots, screens, and designed runs. That is a setup for a big rookie breakout,” Holka posted.

Concepcion averaged 7+ yards after catch per reception in college. He's a Paul Hornung Award winner with legitimate rushing upside. Reports already have the Browns deploying him on deep shots, screens, and designed runs. That's a setup for a big rookie breakout. — Joe Holka (@thejoeholkashow) July 5, 2026

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in college football, and Concepcion winning it tells you everything about the kind of weapon Cleveland is working with. This is not a receiver who only functions in one way or from one alignment. His college career demonstrated the ability to win deep, create after the catch, and function as a legitimate rushing threat when the ball gets into his hands in space. That combination of skills is exactly what Todd Monken looks for when building an offense around multiple threat players at the skill positions.

The yards after catch number is the one that should excite Browns fans most heading into the season. Averaging more than 7 yards after the catch per reception in college means Concepcion consistently turned completions into chunk plays rather than simply catching the ball and going down.

Concepcion finished his college career with 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, including an extraordinary final season at Texas A&M where he put up 919 yards and 9 touchdowns on just 61 catches, a yards per reception average of 15.1 that reflects his ability to consistently generate big plays rather than simply accumulating volume on short targets.

The Browns have built significant depth at receiver this offseason with Jerry Jeudy leading the group alongside Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash, but Concepcion’s unique skill set gives the offense something none of those other players provide in quite the same way.

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