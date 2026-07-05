Former NFL Scout Has Harsh Verdict On Browns’ QB Battle

The quarterback competition saga is something fans are likely going to be forced to deal with until closer to Week 1 of the regular season. At this point, it seems like the competition has come down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Neither player should really excite Cleveland Browns fans, but they can be hopeful that Sanders can develop his game.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly is not a believer in Sanders and thinks that he has no shot at developing as a quarterback due to his lack of speed.

“Shedeur Sanders is a slow runner and he had the slowest time to throw in the NFL last season (3.24 seconds NEXT GEN STATS). He’s not a threat with his legs and he’s too hesitant as a passer. He has no chance to develop in the NFL,” Kelly posted.

Shedeur Sanders is a slow runner and he had the slowest time to throw in the NFL last season (3.24 seconds NEXT GEN STATS). He’s not a threat with his legs and he’s too hesitant as a passer. He has no chance to develop in the NFL. https://t.co/VtnofYjBjm — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) July 5, 2026

It wasn’t a perfect rookie campaign for Sanders, but he wasn’t exactly put in a great situation either. He threw for 1,400 passing yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games (sevens start) with the Browns last season. Kelly is right, Sanders wasn’t much of a threat with his legs as he rushed for 169 yards across those eight games.

The biggest problem for Sanders, as Kelly mentioned, is that he holds onto the ball for too long. According to the Next Gen Stats, Sanders is taking 3.24 seconds to throw the ball, which is far too long. He took 23 sacks for 164 total lost yards, which is nearly as much as he rushed.

The combination of Sanders holding the ball too long and the Browns below average offensive line didn’t bode well for the team this past season. The good news is that the Browns completely revamped their offensive line this past season. That should help both the quarterback and the running game heading into the 2026 season.

The stats don’t lie, but saying a 24-year-old quarterback has no chance to develop is a bold statement. The Browns have a new head coach who will hopefully be able to help Sanders develop, work on his mechanics, and build a scheme around him.

It’s too early to rule Sanders as a bust without giving him a fair chance, but these stats are discouraging.

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Insider Makes Big Prediction About Two Browns Players