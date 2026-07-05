Insider Makes Big Prediction About Two Browns Players

It’s that time of the year when fans begin making predictions about their team and players ahead of training camp. It’s finally becoming fun to do it with the Cleveland Browns now that this roster is actually on the rise.

There’s a handful of young players on this squad that have the potential to make a serious jump this next season.

Recently, Dan Labbe shared his thoughts on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast about which two players he believes in this upcoming season.

“I’m confident in saying Harold Fannin is going to be really good this year, and I’m even more confident saying Carson Schwesinger is going to be good this year,” Labbe said.

If you’re going to bet on two Browns players to make solid jumps in 2026, both Fannin and Schwesinger are solid options. Fannin is probably the more obvious between the two, with him becoming the No. 1 tight end in Cleveland now. He should see an increase in usage with David Njoku no longer on the roster.

This past season, Fannin finished with 72 receptions, 731 receiving yards, and six touchdowns across 16 games (13 starts) with the Browns. He saw over 100 targets during his rookie campaign in Cleveland. The future is only getting brighter for the 21-year-old. The expectation is that Fannin is going to be one of the focal points in the passing game this upcoming season.

As for Schwesinger, he also put together a solid rookie campaign with the Browns last season. Across 16 games, he registered 156 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for his performance this past season. The 23-year-old could quickly end up as a leader on defense with his presence and the way he plays the game of football.

Both of these young players could end up as leaders at their respective positions. It might not seem like it at times, but this Browns roster is on the rise, and it’s because of players like Fannin and Schwesinger.

Both players will hopefully be Pro Bowl-caliber players for years to come.

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