Browns Rule Out Key Defensive Back For Playoff Game Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns have been plagued by injuries more than any other team in the league this season, so pretty much nothing can surprise them or shock them at this point.

The team hoped to be healthier ahead of their playoff debut vs. the Houston Texans, with WR Cedric Tillman and K Dustin Hopkins as the only two players who missed Thursday’s practice.

Unsurprisingly, both of them were ruled out of Saturday’s contest, but they weren’t alone.

According to a report by Browns insider Noah Weiskopf, the team also ruled S Grant Delpit out of the contest (via Noah Weiskopf on Twitter).

The team hoped that the safety would be able to play and designated him to return from Injured Reserve (IR) on Wednesday.

He was even a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s reportedly still not back to 100 percent.

The talented safety has missed four contests with a groin injury, and he was having a career year before that.

On top of that, star CB Denzel Ward was limited in practice with a knee ailment and now drags a questionable tag ahead of the game, which could be a major issue.

Pierre Strong, Mike Ford, and Juan Thornhill are also listed as questionable, although they’re all expected to suit up and play in the most crucial game of the campaign.

Still, the Browns have managed to get by despite the plethora of injuries they went through this season, and that’s not going to change now, not even with the campaign on the line.